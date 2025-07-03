KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Illumina Stock Up 2.2%

ILMN opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 25.54% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.