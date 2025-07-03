KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,391 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 849,575 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get Our Latest Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.