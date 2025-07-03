Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

