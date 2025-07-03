Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 528 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

