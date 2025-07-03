Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $157.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

