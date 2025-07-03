McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

