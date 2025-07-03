Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Wall Street Financial Group Inc.

Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wall Street Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,766 shares of company stock valued at $105,135,650. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $664.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

NASDAQ:META opened at $713.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $651.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

