Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Increased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $713.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $651.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,766 shares of company stock valued at $105,135,650 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

