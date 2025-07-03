Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,766 shares of company stock valued at $105,135,650 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $651.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.