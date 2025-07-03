Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,290 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after acquiring an additional 530,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7%

GPC stock opened at $127.42 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.