Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,670 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Jabil by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $222.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.42. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $222.36.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $4,331,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,440,190 shares in the company, valued at $311,930,752.10. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $518,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,118. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,431 shares of company stock worth $60,571,609 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

