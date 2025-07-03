Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $9,094,452.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,014,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,140,545.66. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,064,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:K opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

