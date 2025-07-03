Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

