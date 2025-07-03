Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

NYSE CNC opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

