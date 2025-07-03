Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $238.35 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $198.18 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

