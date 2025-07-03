Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

ResMed Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE RMD opened at $255.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.06 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,068 shares of company stock worth $6,622,094. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.