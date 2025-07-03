Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

