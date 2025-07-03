Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Pentair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 150,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PNR opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $110.71.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
