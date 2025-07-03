Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

