Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $431,607. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

MAA stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.51 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.