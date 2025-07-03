Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027,367 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.