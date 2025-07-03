Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $221.35 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

