Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

