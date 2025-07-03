Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE OXY opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

