Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.7%

EXPE opened at $171.01 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.