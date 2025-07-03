Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 292 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,300.36.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,206.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,196.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

