Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,387 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.