Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corpay by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corpay by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $241,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after buying an additional 558,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,811.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,326,000 after buying an additional 545,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Shares of CPAY opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.82. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.06 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

