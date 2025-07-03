Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 118,636 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $48,939,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $200.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.48.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

