Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

