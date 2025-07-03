Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Moderna by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

