Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 1,289 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average is $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

