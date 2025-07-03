National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,967.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after acquiring an additional 464,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.