Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,908,382,000 after purchasing an additional 110,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. TD Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $713.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,766 shares of company stock worth $105,135,650. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

