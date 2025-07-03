Nicholas Little Sells 45,938 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.2%
DXPE stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
