Nicholas Little Sells 45,938 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,265,535.44. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.2%

DXPE stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.70. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $476.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 931,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,584,000 after acquiring an additional 109,151 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXP Enterprises

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.