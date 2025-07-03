NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is QRG Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,243,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.8% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $459,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 49.6% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 48,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.2% during the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $158.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

