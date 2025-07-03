NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $157.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

