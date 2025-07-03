Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

