Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,564 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

