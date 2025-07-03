Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
