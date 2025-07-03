Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 206,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Corundum Trust Company INC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $292.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

