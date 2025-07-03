Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Performance Food Group Company has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. The trade was a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

