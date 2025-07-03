Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

GOOGL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

