PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,567,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,262,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,596,000 after acquiring an additional 271,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

