Prabir Adarkar Sells 30,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $7,214,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,655,960.38. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 15,660 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $3,130,434.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89.

On Thursday, April 24th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $3,697,000.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $248.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.32.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

