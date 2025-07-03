Raymond James Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Price

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $90.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Fortive has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 181.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

