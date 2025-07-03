Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,362 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

LITE opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

