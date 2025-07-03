Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 10,800 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,674,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,147,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 509,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

