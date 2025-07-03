Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

