Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $265.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.37. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

